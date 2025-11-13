Peak season is here, but it’s not too late to optimise for profitability

cial media ads, and self-proclaimed gurus touting the “winning formula” for your ad strategy becomes deafening. The reality? Chasing someone else’s playbook is a fast track to wasted spend, margin erosion, and missed retention opportunities. If you haven’t yet built your marketing ecosystem for profitability, it’s time to buckle up. Ditch the vanity metrics The 2010s marked the end of vanity metrics. We left them in the playground so we could hang out with the cooler, older measurement siblings: Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS) and Marketing Efficiency Ratios (MER). Now, digital success is even more refined, adult and accountable, with each dollar being further scrutinised with market maturity and analytics. Precision, foresight, and sustainable profitability are the priorities across paid, owned, and lifecycle channels. For some, ROAS or MER might still feel comfortable and familiar as singular, trackable metrics, but ultimately, contribution profit – the revenue left after variable costs – is the lens that actually matters for most. Yet, a lot of businesses still aren’t set up to measure this effectively. Systems are incomplete, processes are missing, and data may be messy or unavailable due to POS, CDP, or CMS configurations. Some teams lack the necessary access; others haven’t developed the right frameworks or skills to translate those insights into informed decisions. It may be too late now to optimise your tech stack to fix this. Make it a priority in the quieter months to ensure you’re ready for next year’s onslaught. Scale paid media smartly Scaling paid campaigns during Q4 can be thrilling when the results are there to support it. There’s a rush when the numbers are working in your favour day by day. But there’s also a hard truth involved: optimising purely for efficiency leaves growth on the table; chasing just volume can cause margins to collapse quickly. Diminishing returns can also hit sooner than most realise, and only the brands that know when to push, when to pull, and when to walk away outperform during this time. Delivering true efficiencies in peak season starts long before the sales spike, often lifting earlier in the calendar year, with strategy, channel mix, and messaging stress tested, refined, and aligned before Q4 even begins. If you entered November underprepared, every dollar spent on paid media is likely at risk. However, it’s not too late to focus on growing your sales tactically with inventory, making agile investment decisions and leaning into loyalty and owned channels. These levers collectively generate returns even when time is short, shielding Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) and customer Lifetime Value (LTV) while reinforcing long-term growth. What retailers can do now Even if profit data hasn’t been tracked all year, there are steps you can take immediately to support your November efforts sustainably. Retention is non-negotiable now: optimise flows, segments, and your messaging so customers acquired from here can be re-engaged efficiently. Double down across your existing, top-performing campaigns and channels to avoid any choking budget or ineffective learning phases, but know that this time isn’t just about ads. Your wider marketing ecosystem really matters. Organic, lifecycle and retention strategies should do the heavy lifting, protect margins, and reduce reliance on costly acquisition. Something all brands should focus on to deliver a more robust and sustainable growth system. Peak season is a chessboard. Every move – paid spend, organic push, lifecycle flow, inventory allocation – must anticipate the next three moves, so a short daily plan for the next couple of weeks is essential. Factor into that plan the unforgiving realities of paid media right now: CPMs and CPCs fluctuate, auctions shift, and consumer intent peaks differently across channels and offers. Metrics matter, but insight and timing matter more. The most successful brands balance efficiency with scale, protect margin, and act decisively. Those that track diminishing returns, integrate retention, and align spend across the ecosystem consistently outperform those chasing vanity metrics. Contribution profit is a more accurate lens, but not a law. What matters is understanding which levers impact profitability to inform when to scale, when to protect margin, and how every decision translates into results. For the unprepared, margins bleed and mistakes compound. For the prepared, November isn’t just a month; it’s the foundation for sustainable, profitable growth that punishes indecision, rewards precision, and sets the tone for the year ahead. Miss this, and you’ll feel it in the next half. Jasmine Allen is the head of digital at integrated marketing agency Impressive.