BusinessHealth & beauty

Why Adore Beauty gave its loyalty program an extreme makeover

“There is never a bad time to be looking at improving customer experience.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Adore Beauty has upgraded its loyalty program to better match its new omnichannel offering and meet the demands of the modern beauty consumer – an individual who enjoys shopping across brands and categories. “There is never a bad time to be looking at improving customer experience,” Jeremy Eaton, head of loyalty and acquisition at Adore Beauty, told Inside Retail. “We’re in a key growth phase as a business, becoming an omnichannel retailer, and we want to deliver a consistently bes

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

Hoka unveils interactive FlyLab in Sydney to celebrate running culture

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Openings & closings

Scandinavian furniture retailer Bolia makes Australian debut

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Financial

HanesBrands sells Champion business to Authentic

Sean Cao
Hardware IR Pro

Why Thailand’s HomePro is growing despite the stumbling economy

Michael Baker

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay