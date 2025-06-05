BusinessStrategy

Inside Big W’s slow decline – and what Woolworths might do next

Big W storefront
Retail analysts have anticipated the divestment of the chain for the best part of a decade. Bigstock
By Jared Dickson
The clock is ticking on Woolworths’ hopeful, some might argue fanciful, perseverance with the struggling Big W chain. In May, Amanda Bardwell, Woolworths Group CEO, flagged a loss of around $70 million before interest and tax for the discount department stores for the current financial year. In FY24, Big W’s profit was $14 million on $4.89 billion in sales, a drop of 90 per cent on the $145 million banked in FY23. The financial returns for Big W are not an outlier, they are par for the cours

