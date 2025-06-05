Dickies is apparently quitting Australia and New Zealand 

American workwear retailer Dickies is holding a closing-down sale on its Australian website, while its New Zealand website has been closed for nearly two weeks.

The brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages have posted closing-down sales for its Gold Coast and Brisbane outlet stores, with the outlets set to close on June 15.

Under the Instagram post regarding the Brisbane and Gold Coast sale, a customer commented ‘wht abt Auckland’ to which the official Dickies ANZ account replied saying, “No, that is staying open, but won’t be selling Dickies after July 1.”

Customers across all social media platforms have left comments on the brand’s posts complaining of a lack of order confirmations, and late or unfulfilled orders, with some customers waiting nearly a month for correspondence.

Dickies Australia & New Zealand’s Facebook account replied to one such complaint stating, “unfortunately our warehouse team have been overwhelmed with orders and are doing their best to get these out as soon as possible. Sincere apologies for the extreme delay.”

Last year, Accent Group was named as Dickies’ exclusive distributor in Australia, which would see the company selling Dickies goods under its Glue Store brand and through other channels including Universal, Iconic, and City Beach.

Inside Retail has reached out to the brand for further clarification, but has yet to receive a response.