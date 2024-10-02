Accent Group becomes sole distributor of Lacoste and Dickies 

Apparel brands Lacoste and Dickies have appointed Accent Group as their exclusive distributor in Australia and New Zealand.

Both brands are sold in ANZ through direct-to-consumer, online and owned stores, and via wholesale channels.

Accent sells Lacoste under many of its multi-brand umbrellas, including Hype DC, Platypus, Stylerunner, and Glue. The group expects to begin distributing Lacoste next year, following a transition phase with the current distributor. The initial deal has an eight-year term.

In addition, Accent distributes Dickies under the Glue brand and to the majority of Dickies consumers through its 2000 wholesale clients. Dickies items are also available at Glue Store, Universal, Iconic, and City Beach. The distribution arrangement is slated to begin next July and has a five-year lifespan.

“The addition of both of these new global brands continues Accent’s strategic drive to grow our business in the Lifestyle Apparel and footwear market, in particular the apparel market,” said Accent CEO Daniel Agostinelli.

“Both brands are sold and can be expanded in existing Accent banners along with a strong presence in direct online sales.”

Dickies was founded in 1922 and is currently owned by VF Corporation, which also controls Vans, Timberland, and The North Face. Meanwhile, Lacoste operates in approximately 100 countries, offering sports and leisure garments, footwear, and accessories.