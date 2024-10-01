BusinessSports & adventure

KMD Brands names new Group CEO as Michael Daly resigns

(Source: Oboz / Facebook)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick

Kathmandu-owner KMD Brands has announced that Brent Scrimshaw will be the next Group CEO, as Michael Daly steps down after giving notice of his resignation.

The search for a suitable replacement CEO has been led by Daly’s ongoing discussions with the board of directors around his possible resignation – he will continue to act as CEO in the interim until the succession plan is carried out.

Scrimshaw has been a director of KMD Brands since 2017 and global CEO of listed marketing services company Enero Group since 2020.

“As a director, Brent has consistently demonstrated a clear and perceptive understanding of the technical branded products markets worldwide,” David Kirk, chairman of KMD Brands, said in a statement.

“His experience and skills are rare in this part of the world. Brent will take up this executive role with a clear understanding of the Group and its structure, as well as the challenges and opportunities facing the business,” he added.

Scrimshaw will continue to carry out his duty as a director of KMD Brands until the commencement of his new role but from today onwards, he will no longer be considered an independent Director.

