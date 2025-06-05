Lovisa welcomes John Cheston as new CEO and MD

John Cheston has begun his new role at Lovisa as its new company CEO and MD, as had been announced early last year.

Cheston will be taking the role over from Victor Herrero, who served as the company’s CEO and director from October 2021 until last month.

The company also appointed Mark McInnes as executive deputy chairman of the company.

McInnes currently serves as the global CEO, retail and consumer, at BB Retail Capital, which owns 39 per cent of Lovisa’s issued capital.

He will play a key role in supporting the new CEO and executive team, the chairman and the board in setting Lovisa up for its future global growth.

“Mark’s extensive experience and proven track record of success in large Australian ASX-listed retailers, combined with his leadership skills, make him an invaluable member of the board and executive management team,” said Brett Blundy, Lovisa’s chairman.

The company stated that it continually evaluates the qualities required of its directors and is considering the appointment of a new independent non-executive director to its board.