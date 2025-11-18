Shopping scam losses soar ahead of Black Friday sales

Nearly $260 million in scam losses were reported by Australians in the first nine months of 2025, with authorities warning that online shopping scams are increasing ahead of the Black Friday retail period.

The National Anti-Scam Centre’s Scamwatch service received 159,319 scam reports between January and September, with $259.5 million in losses being recorded.

The reported numbers represent a 16 per cent increase in losses and a 20 per cent fall in reports compared with the same period last year.

Shopping scams were the most reported, and of the 19,662 reports related to online shopping scams, 9628 resulted in losses totalling $8.6 million, a 19 per cent increase year-on-year.

The most common method used by scammers to contact victims was online content, including fake websites, advertisements, social media posts and mobile apps, accounting for $122 million in losses, or 47 per cent of total losses.

“Scammers love Black Friday sales too because they know shoppers are looking for bargains and they rely on creating urgency and pressure that can come with a busy shopping period,” said ACCC deputy chair Catriona Lowe.

Scamwatch said scammers are increasingly gaining access to compromised social media accounts, which they use to impersonate Australians and target their friends with fake ticket sales, “fire sales”, grants and investment schemes, with some requesting one-time security codes to take over additional accounts.

“You should be aware that online friend accounts can be compromised, so avoid clicking on any links and always do your own checks before paying money,” said Lowe.

“A good way to check is to contact them through another means, such as by phone or text message. This can also alert your friend so they can take prompt action to recover their account.”

Reports of financial loss increased among vulnerable communities, including a 12 per cent rise for people with a disability, 35 per cent for people who speak English as a second language, and 50 per cent for First Nations people.

Scamwatch has published new resources to help people support relatives who may be targeted, including tips on identifying red flags and understanding common manipulation tactics.

Rebate scam reports fell by half, from 3236 in 2024 to 1628 this year, and phishing reports dropped 34 per cent to 52,753.

Reports of false billing scams also declined, dropping from 24,139 to 11,602, a 52 per cent decrease, although losses rose to $19.4 million, up from $11.3 million last year.

Remote access scam reports fell 47 per cent year-on-year, with losses declining from $5.9 million to $4.2 million, disproportionately affecting older Australians.

Authorities continue to encourage consumers to follow the “Stop. Check. Protect.” guidance, including verifying organisations independently, contacting banks immediately if money is lost, and reporting incidents to Scamwatch and police.

Counselling support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 and Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.