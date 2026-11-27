rld Championships. Dance had already brought him to Hong Kong in 2016. When he stepped away from competition in 2020, his mother gave him jewellery that had belonged to his grandmother. Redesigning those pieces with private jewellers, and then making pieces for friends who asked, led him to set up his own brand. Shamseili began in 18K gold and natural diamonds before moving into demi-fine. It launched in Hong Kong earlier this month with three core collections and a preview of Roz, a collection inspired by the Damascus rose of Shiraz, his mother’s hometown. He spoke to Inside Retail about the move from dance to design, competing with much larger jewellery houses and why he isn’t rushing into new markets. Inside Retail: Could you tell us more about the journey of launching Shamseili in Hong Kong and what you hope to achieve with the brand here? Sam Shamseili: Ballroom dancing brought me to Hong Kong in 2016, and over time, the city became home. It was here that another creative chapter began to take shape. When I founded Shamseili, I initially focused on 18K gold and natural diamonds. However, as I developed the brand, it became clearer that I didn’t want to just design jewellery, but I wanted to build a community. The people I hoped to connect with weren’t necessarily looking for an expensive piece of jewellery. They appreciated distinctive design and wanted something that expressed who they were. Moving into demi-fine was a way to make my designs more accessible without losing their character. It brought the brand closer to what I wanted it to be. In the future, I would love to explore retail partnerships where there is a genuine fit, but ultimately, I want my creations to mean something to the people wearing them. If a piece helps someone feel more confident, more beautiful, or stand a little taller as they walk into their day, that is a meaningful kind of success to me. IR: Your background in ballroom dance and your dual heritage seem to heavily influence your designs. How do these personal experiences manifest in the sculptural forms of your jewellery? SS: My Persian roots and Danish upbringing have given me an appreciation for both richness of detail and simplicity of form. I don’t consciously divide a design into Persian and Danish elements, but I recognise both influences in what I create: intricate details within a clear, sculptural shape. Dance is similarly instinctive. Years of paying attention to movement, balance and the smallest details have stayed with me. A piece needs to look beautiful, but I also think carefully about how it feels and behaves on the body. The Epingle necklace, for example, has a bold visual presence, yet sits comfortably around the neck and rests around the collarbone. I’ve actually danced in it to test how it felt in motion. With the Rock Diamond ear cuffs, I love the way they catch and reflect light as the head turns. Jewellery isn’t static; the person wearing it brings another dimension to the design. IR: What prompted your transition from ballroom dancing to jewellery design? SS: My love for jewellery actually goes back to my childhood. I used to wear my mother’s jewellery and loved how it made me feel. I also made my own little pieces, children’s jewellery, of course, but the joy of making something and putting it on was already there. After leaving the international competitive field in 2020, my mother passed on some jewellery to me that belonged to my grandmother. Working with jewellers to reimagine those pieces brought that early fascination back in a different way. Friends then began asking me to create pieces for them, and the idea grew from there. Starting Shamseili was instinctive. A full-circle moment. It felt as though everything I had experienced had led me back to something I loved as a child, but with a lifetime of new influences to bring to it. Dance was my outlet for expressing myself for so many years. Jewellery is another expression; creating something someone else could make their own. The medium changed, but the desire to express something personal remained. IR: Shamseili is headquartered in Hong Kong. Why did you choose Hong Kong as the home for your brand? SS: I came to dance, but I stayed because I fell in love with Hong Kong. Its energy is infectious, and there is so much beauty in the contrasts here – in its cultures, architecture, style and fashion. Living here has influenced the way I see beauty now. Different influences exist alongside one another, sometimes in unexpected combinations, and I find that inspiring. Coming from two cultures myself, I feel connected to that eclectic quality. Building Shamseili here felt natural. Hong Kong is not simply where I run the business; it has become part of my creative perspective. Through my designs, I hope to contribute something to the artistry of the city that has given me so much inspiration. IR: How do you approach building brand awareness when competing against jewellery houses with considerably larger marketing budgets and established customer bases? SS: My focus is on giving people a clear reason to connect with Shamseili: a distinctive design language and a personal story behind it. As an independent founder, I can speak directly about why a piece exists, how it developed and what matters to me about it. I want people to understand that there is a person behind the jewellery, making very intentional choices. I have some exciting collaborations planned for next year. I can’t share the details yet, but I’m looking forward to showing another side of the brand. IR: Independent jewellery brands often face the challenge of scaling production without compromising their design identity and craftsmanship. How are you approaching this balance? SS: All our pieces are currently on a made-to-order basis, and I work very closely with our makers. They carry out extensive quality control, and I also assess pieces throughout the development process and do the final quality check myself – I think it’s really important. I’m very particular about the outcome, including differences that might seem minute. There have been plenty of technical challenges, and resolving them is a collaborative process. We take the time to test and find solutions rather than immediately simplifying a design because it is difficult to produce. As the business grows, I want to strengthen the processes around the creative work, not dilute the creative work to fit production. The design identity is the reason the brand exists. Protecting it has to remain central to how we scale. IR: Are there particular Asian markets you are looking to enter next, and what factors will determine your expansion priorities? SS: Establishing Shamseili in Hong Kong is my first priority. Beyond that, I’m drawn to Asian markets with expressive fashion cultures, where people enjoy experimenting with how they dress and use accessories. I have places in mind, but I would rather build a meaningful presence than rush to announce a list of markets. The right partners, a genuine response to the designs, and our ability to maintain product quality and service will help determine the next steps. I want expansion to follow a real connection with the brand, rather than simply an ambition to be in more places. IR: What’s the most underrated opportunity in your market next year? SS: I see an opportunity in Hong Kong for demi-fine jewellery with a stronger, more distinctive design identity: pieces people choose for their character, not only their material value. I also think the way people relate to jewellery is becoming more personal and flexible. They are looking beyond traditional gender categories and don’t necessarily wait for a gift or a milestone to buy something. The wearer is the occasion. There is room for jewellery to become a more expressive part of a wardrobe: something people mix, stack and wear differently according to how they feel. That doesn’t mean it becomes disposable. A piece can have lasting meaning while being worn in different ways. For me, the opportunity is to bring distinctive design, craftsmanship and emotional connection together at a more accessible price point. IR: As founder and designer, how do you decide which parts of the business require your personal involvement and which can be delegated as the company grows? SS: At the moment, I’m still very hands-on across the business, so this is something I’m learning as Shamseili develops. The area I want to remain personally responsible for is creative direction. The designs carry a piece of my heart and soul, and I want that personal connection to remain present as the business grows. Over time, I will need to bring in people with expertise in other areas and give them room to do their work. I don’t believe protecting the brand means doing every task myself. It means being clear about what gives Shamseili its identity, staying closely involved in those decisions, and building support around them. IR: If you could speak to your younger self at the beginning of your career, what would you tell him? SS: It’s okay to change your mind, and it’s okay to make a mistake. Neither means that what came before was wasted. Moving from dance into jewellery, and later changing the direction of the brand, taught me that you can take what you’ve learned and turn it into something you hadn’t originally imagined. I would tell him to always trust his gut. You don’t need to have every step mapped out before you begin, and changing direction can bring you closer to what you actually want to create. Further reading: Two brands, one family: Esther Ho and Zoie Teo on succession without a handover.