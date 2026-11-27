Second-hand charity retailer Vinnies NSW is using the opening of a new outlet in Gregory Hills to redefine its approach to retailing.

With around 220 Vinnies shops in NSW, the charity uses its retail operations to fund its charitable efforts around poverty and homelessness. The Gregory Hills store follows its largest-ever opening, a 1000sqm store in Auburn.

This Auburn opening is stocked entirely with products priced at $10 or lower. Vinnies said this decision was made in response to changing shopping habits.

“Our new retail approach includes investing in larger-format retail, expanding Vinnies’ digital offering and improving retail productivity through more targeted merchandising and store development, reflecting the diversity and growth of the second-hand retail market,” said Gemma Presley, retail experience and brand manager at Vinnies NSW.

The new-look shop floors include a wider and “evolved” range of products, Vinnies said.

“The Auburn Outlet and our new Gregory Hills Mega store are great examples of how we’re adapting our retail model to meet changing consumer needs,” Presley added.

“Whether customers are looking for value and volume or a broader shopping experience, we’re continuing to create more ways for pre-loved goods to find a new home while generating vital funds for the St Vincent de Paul Society NSW’s services and programs.”