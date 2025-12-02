BusinessStrategy

Why Australian retailers risk falling behind in the AI era

New York Shopping
With few local retailers investing in AI at scale, the local sector lags the US and UK.
By John Costello
AI is everywhere in retail, but rarely at scale. Despite widespread adoption, most retailers remain stuck in isolated pilots or single-team experiments, according to the “Guide to Next 2026”, an analysis of the critical business transformations of the coming year. Globally, AI is a strategic priority, but maturity varies by region, with Australia trailing considerably behind other markets. In the US and UK, around half of retailers report significant, ongoing investment, whereas less than a

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman poses in a chair looking at the camera and wearing a red cardigan and jeans
Health & beauty IR Pro

From Saks to self-care: Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman’s career in retail

Nicole Kirichanskaya
taco bell
Food & beverage

Collins Foods books slightly higher half-year revenue

Celene Ignacio
woolworths store
Workforce

Woolworths faces $50 million food sales loss due to striking workers

Celene Ignacio
officeworks store
Strategy

Officeworks acquires digital education company Box of Books

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

Big Tech would face fines over digital competition in proposed law

Renju Jose
A photo of British-Indian designer Nikita Karizma standing between two models.
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

Fashion designer Nikita Karizma on her namesake brand’s journey

Tong Van
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay