BusinessLuxury

Growth on one line, dilution on the next: Inside Prada Group’s Versace era

Prada
The group saw improvement across all regions except the Middle East. (Source: Prada/Facebook)
By Tong Van
Twenty-two consecutive quarters of organic growth have earned Prada Group the sector’s benefit of the doubt. The group’s net revenue rose 16 per cent at constant currencies to €3048 million for the first half, and up 7 per cent for the second quarter.  The group saw improvement across all regions except the Middle East.  Retail sales, which account for 86 per cent of the group, grew 3 per cent organically against a demanding comparison base of 10 per cent growth a year earlier, i

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