Sunken shoe brand Rivers reappears on Australian shelves

Longstanding shoe retailer Rivers is being made available to Australian consumers once more, almost two years after its collapse amid the demise of Mosaic Brands.

The shoes will be available at 11 Wild Rhino stores across Australia, as well as through its online platform. The onseller collaboration has begun with a buy one pair, get 40 per cent off a second promotion.

It marks a quiet return to business for Rivers. In January last year, receivers KPMG – managing the downfall of parent company Mosaic Brands – took the decision to shutter all 136 of Rivers’ stores.

“Unfortunately, a sale of Rivers was not able to be achieved,” receiver David Hardy said at the time. “This means the receivers have made the difficult decision to wind down this iconic Australian brand.”

Inside Retail has approached KPMG and Wild Rhino for clarification on whether the retail partnership spells the return of Rivers from receivership.

“We’re focused on bringing Rivers back to its roots, priding ourselves on quality and comfort,” Wild Rhino said in an announcement.

The trademark for Rivers is now owned by The Shoe Group Pty Ltd, the footwear retail and wholesale holding company that also controls Novo Shoes and Jo Mercer.