Sydney airport announces food and retail revamp for its T3 domestic terminal

Sydney Airport’s T3 domestic terminal will undergo a significant retail and dining redevelopment, with the first phase introducing 14 new food and beverage concepts.

Three headline brands, including Maggio’s, Slim’s Quality Burgers and Loulou, have been announced as part of phase one of the redevelopment.

The move comes as a reimagining of domestic travel in Australia’s busiest airport and is part of a broader terminal upgrade designed to elevate passenger experience.

“T3 Domestic is not just a terminal; it’s a gateway for millions of passengers to Australia’s vibrant domestic travel market, and we’re transforming the dining and speciality retail areas by securing iconic brands that reflect the premium offering T3 is known for,” said Mark Zaouk, group executive commercial at Sydney Airport.

North Shore’s Maggio’s will be entering airport retail for the first time, bringing its renowned Italian pasticceria favourites to travellers.

Fast-casual dining burger joint Slim’s Quality Burgers will bring a menu of fresh, locally sourced ingredients to the revamped terminal.

Loulou, known for its boulangerie and award-winning croissants, will offer French-style pastries, pate, gourmet retail gifts and more at the airport.

The new venues follow the recent openings, including Luke Mangan’s Bar & Bistro, flagship airport bar Stone & Wood, and the Heinemann Domestic concept store, all part of the airport’s commercial upgrade.

The brands included in the 14-venue rollout will be announced over the coming months.