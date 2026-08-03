BusinessStrategy

Why China won’t change its export-led growth model ahead of US talks

Beijing evening traffic.
China defends its trade strategy.
By Reuters
China is energetically defending its economic policy mix, which favours advanced industries over consumption, adopting a posture analysts see as signalling increasing confidence ahead of looming trade talks with Europe and the US. President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump plan more face-to-face meetings this year, while Brussels has set an October deadline for Beijing to settle disputes as worries grow over China’s trillion-dollar-plus trade surplus. Western countries frame China’

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