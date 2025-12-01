SurfStitch to focus more on local brands in upcoming relaunch

Online lifestyle retailer SurfStitch is set to come back with a focus on local brands and whole new operations.

According to the information on its landing page, the company will relaunch “very soon” with a “whole new heartbeat”, which includes new owners, new systems and new team.

The retailer says its fresh start will focus more on local brands, adding that supporting small creators is a big part of its new direction. New independent and local Australian brands across surf, swim, lifestyle and wellness will be introduced, alongside a mix of the much-loved labels.

Other improvements will include smooth service and a shopping experience “that feels good again”.

The website is expected to go live in the coming weeks.

Old gift cards, loyalty points and store credits will become void as the new business does not have access to such records. The relaunch will feature new gift cards, credits and offers.

Founded in 2008, SurfStitch was once home to more than 300 bands of coastal and weekend inspired lifestyle. The business struggled with losses in recent years as it was unable to compete with cheaper products from Shein and Temu.

Earlier this year, Alquemie Group sold an entity called Alquemie Retail Operations, which included SurfStitch and womenswear brand Ginger & Smart, to Best Markets.

The new owner then placed Alquemie in voluntary administration in June, with plans to relaunch the two retailers under a restructured model.

“We’ve reset everything, from product curation to fulfilment, so the relaunch is a clean break,” SurfStich says on its landing page.

“Orders placed after launch will be in safe hands, handled by a new team, with secure payment options and clear tracking from the moment your order ships. We’re rebuilding SurfStitch to be the kind of store we’d trust with our own money.”