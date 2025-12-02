Why the definition of beauty content is shifting

dominated the space, accounting for 83 per cent of the leading brands for earned media value on TikTok. However, the very definition of “beauty content” is undergoing a radical shift. This evolution is opening new avenues for brands from adjacent, and sometimes entirely unexpected, sectors to successfully penetrate the market. The content that once defined beauty, focusing on concealment, filter-driven aspiration, and homogenised standards, is losing its relevance. Today’s consumer is demanding a more authentic, inclusive, and science-backed narrative, which is creating a relevance problem for legacy beauty content, signalling a critical truth. Beauty doesn’t have a reach problem – it has a relevance problem. Content is no longer about routine instruction. It must now be culturally relevant, entertaining, or purpose-driven to capture attention and engage today’s switched-on consumer. The change in the beauty code is directly tied to shifts in consumer content consumption, creating three critical opportunities for new market entrants. First, the convergence of beauty and wellness is accelerating rapidly, with consumers increasingly viewing beauty as a holistic, inside-out experience. This mindset has contributed to a 45 per cent expansion of the combined beauty and wellness market, opening the door for brands that can successfully bridge self-care with aesthetic aspirations. Second, value-driven consumption has redefined purchasing behaviour. Financial pressure and the normalisation of “dupe culture” have replaced traditional brand loyalty with a focus on smart spending. Consumers now prioritise proven product value, quality, and affordability, making relevance and trust more important than ever. And finally, one of the most significant opportunities lies in the rise of active entertainment. Consumers are shifting away from passive education and toward participatory experiences, with 48 per cent stating that hands-on engagement is the best way to learn about a product compared with passive advertising. Attention alone is no longer enough. Participation is what drives impact, and the successful brands of tomorrow will be those that entertain first and educate second. Traditional beauty content has yet to fully graduate into the entertainment category, but this is precisely where content consumption behaviour is heading. System 1 and TikTok have reported that when brands ditch a transactional, one-way conversation and adopt entertaining social-first creative, they see a significantly positive shift in both long- and short-term impact. An entertainment-led content strategy effectively opens the door for unexpected brands to enter the category, especially when beauty incumbents have been slow to adopt. The following brands, while not entering the beauty space, serve as powerful blueprints for the engaging, authentic, and entertaining content strategy needed to succeed in the modern influencer economy: Modibodi’s ‘I’m Dying Inside’ period drama The period underwear brand chose to bypass traditional advertising and instead created a highly authentic, platform-native social content series starring a TikTok comedian. This entertaining approach spoke to Gen Z experiences of menstruation and helped break taboos. The takeaway: It proves that highly effective content in the intimate/personal space must first be entertaining to spark conversations and build community. Footasylum: from shoe store to a media destination By leveraging its YouTube channel (now 2.96 million subscribers), the retail brand evolved into a major media force producing original entertainment like Locked In and Does the Shoe Fit? Featuring trusted creators, this content ecosystem turned entertainment into commerce, driving engagement across platforms and contributing to record sales and profits. The takeaway: This strategy delivers entertainment and exposure, transforming a retailer into a content publisher that can authentically integrate commerce. For new and unexpected brands, the path to success in the beauty space lies in adopting this entertainment blueprint. By shifting content from passive education to active entertainment and authentically involving and engaging audiences, brands can overcome the relevance challenge faced by traditional beauty content. For unexpected brands looking to tap into the new beauty narrative through influencer marketing, success depends on adopting an entertainment-first mindset built on two core considerations: transactional, one-off activity should be avoided because entertaining, social-first creative is what drives both immediate and lasting impact; and attention alone isn’t enough, so brands must design experiences that invite participation. Beauty has moved on from seeking perfection to celebrating our natural selves. Traditional beauty content has yet to graduate into the entertainment category fully, but content consumption is moving rapidly in that direction. This creates an opportunity for new and unexpected brands to tap into a historically dominated category by leading with authenticity, value, and, above all, entertainment. Shane Holmes is a managing partner at Hypetap. Further reading: Modibodi was a pioneer in period underwear. Can it reinvent itself for Gen Z?