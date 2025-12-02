BusinessFood & beverage

Inside Chagee’s Q3: China slows while Southeast Asia accelerates

Chagee
Southeast Asia delivered a 75.3 per cent year-over-year increase in GMV to RMB300.3 million. (Source: Chagee)
By Tong Van
Chinese tea giant Chagee has reported a 9.4 per cent year-on-year decline in net revenue to RMB3.21 billion (US$450.7 million) for the third quarter of this year, while net income reached RMB397.9 million.  Same-store gross merchandise value (GMV) fell 27.8 per cent, and third-quarter operating income came in at RMB454.4 million.  Facing market reality  Its loyal 222 million-member ecosystem has supported Chagee’s model. However, the market uncertainty has pressured even the str

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman poses in a chair looking at the camera and wearing a red cardigan and jeans
Health & beauty IR Pro

From Saks to self-care: Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman’s career in retail

Nicole Kirichanskaya
taco bell
Food & beverage

Collins Foods books slightly higher half-year revenue

Celene Ignacio
woolworths store
Workforce

Woolworths faces $50 million food sales loss due to striking workers

Celene Ignacio
officeworks store
Strategy

Officeworks acquires digital education company Box of Books

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

Big Tech would face fines over digital competition in proposed law

Renju Jose
A photo of British-Indian designer Nikita Karizma standing between two models.
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

Fashion designer Nikita Karizma on her namesake brand’s journey

Tong Van
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay