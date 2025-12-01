How Vietnamese fashion label Subtle Le Nguyen builds fashion from emotion

for this.’ ” A decade later, that same instinct shaped Subtle Le Nguyen, one of Vietnam’s most compelling fashion labels. Founded quietly in 2014, the brand has grown from a self-financed experiment into a name recognised on Ssense, Moda Operandi and even the pages of Marie Claire France. At last year’s Coachella, Kylie Jenner wore one of its pieces. Yet if you ask Viet, fame was never the goal. “I didn’t start Subtle Le Nguyen to be seen,” he says. “I started it to make something I could feel.” The quiet shift Vietnam has long been the world’s partner in fashion. It’s where Uniqlo, Zara and H&M send their sketches to be transformed into garments by the country’s vast manufacturing base. The ‘Made in Vietnam’ tag has been a mark of precision and reliability but rarely of creativity. That narrative is beginning to shift. A new generation of Vietnamese designers, many raised around the hum of sewing machines and export warehouses, are now building their own brands – ones that speak to culture, identity and artistry rather than production volume. Viet is part of that movement, but his path has been anything but straightforward. “I had to compromise a lot at the beginning because we didn’t have the funds to experiment. To be safe, I designed a simple collection. Fabrics were carefully curated with intention,” the founder shared. “We shot the collection using a Vietnamese traditional cone hat, and we made it black. Just like that, I met our first customers who liked it; some of them still follow the brand today. The clothes might change through time, but my vision remains the same: a home where I and everyone in it can freely express ideas and try exciting techniques in garment-making.” The art of subtlety Subtle Le Nguyen lives up to its name. Its designs are quiet, deliberate and grounded in emotion. The muted colour palette – soft taupes, faded olives, dusted creams – feels like a reflection of Hanoi itself: tranquil, introspective and slightly melancholic. “Vietnam plays a significant role in my design identity, especially Hanoi, where I come from,” Nguyen shared. “I always think of Vietnam as a mission to research. It feels like endless knowledge waiting to be discovered, yet so much is hard to find online.” Subtle’s visual language often references Vietnamese traditions, translated into contemporary design. “What fascinates me is how muted the colours were that people wore in Hanoi and Tonkin (Northern Vietnam during the French colonial period), and we still carry that tradition today,” he continued. “We never try to balance being Vietnamese with our designs, our culture is naturally reflected in everything we create. Since knowledge about our country is scarce, every discovery feels like finding a treasure.” Nguyen shared that his inspiration sometimes comes from unexpected things, like a ceramic vase or an accordion. “I always find beautiful things in cultures, not just from Vietnam but around the world. The way people dress, certain traditional rituals, and how different people from around the world interact with their clothes, even across ethnic groups. I have learned a lot through different ethnic groups’ attire,” he said. At the heart of Subtle’s philosophy is also a commitment to sustainability, though Viet rarely uses the word. Instead, he speaks about longevity and intention. A lucky break in a lockdown When the pandemic hit, Subtle faced its darkest period. “During Covid, everything was locked down. Our retail was frozen, no sales came in, and rent still put huge pressure on our finances,” he said. Then, a surprising twist: The brand was selected by Ssense and Moda Operandi to join their global online platforms. “These opportunities gave us a way to sustain the brand up until now,” the founder shared. For a label born out of a small Hanoi studio, the exposure was essential. Subtle Le Nguyen suddenly found itself among global independent designers. The hardest chapter yet Ten years into running Subtle, Viet is confronting what he calls “the hardest chapter” of his career. The post-pandemic slowdown, rising production costs and the unpredictability of global retail have tested every small brand’s resilience. Subtle Le Nguyen is no exception. “There’s huge uncertainty right now, but we as a family are trying our best to keep it up,” he said. For Viet, that means doubling down on relationships with both customers and retailers. “Personally, I think it’s an opportunity for us to improve our customer service, taking steps to improve our loyal customers’ experience while reaching out to more retailers that support smaller brands. As we’ve seen a lot of news about high-end luxury brands around the world, I believe the trend will start shifting toward smaller brands like us,” he added. The challenges have also reignited his desire to bring Subtle closer to people, literally. Despite his success online, Nguyen longs for physical connection – to see how garments move on real bodies, to share the textures and weight that photos can’t convey. “For me lookbooks and pictures and social media can never win over the feelings when you touch the garments for the first time. The sense of the tip of your fingers running through the fabrics, discovering the structure of it. It would be much easier for us if everyone had easier access to our designs,” Nguyen said. Dreaming forward After a decade of building Subtle from the ground up, Viet is finally allowing himself to dream bigger. “We would love to debut our first independent fashion show internationally. Paris would be the dream!” he said. But even amid ambition, there’s humility and uncertainty. “I don’t really know what the future holds for the brand, but I’ve always dreamed one day Subtle Le Nguyen would be more recognisable and more accessible to people around the world,” he said. “I would be very happy if I see some random people on the streets wearing our designs, which has already happened before and needless to say these moments are the purpose that helps keep me going through all the hardships and makes me the most proud,” Nguyen concluded. This story first appeared in the November 2025 issue of Inside Retail Asia magazine.