How Momotaro Jeans’ owner turned inbound tourists into half its business

ccess into a single site. Group revenue has grown roughly 2.5 times since 2021, to around 8 billion yen as of February 2026, according to the company. Momotaro Jeans accounts for about 40 per cent of that, a 3.6-fold increase over the same period. Japan Blue is also expanding into inbound-heavy gateway cities like Osaka in March, and Fukuoka this year. Japan Blue’s duty-free sales have exceeded half of the total sales since 2025. Masataka Suzuki, the CEO of Momotaro Jeans’ Japan Blue Co, spoke to Inside Retail about the hub, the inbound calculation and what he thinks has changed in the premium denim market. Inside Retail: Japan Blue announced its next-phase growth vision as it evolves into a “global denim maison from Japan”. What prompted this shift in identity now? Masataka Suzuki: Japan Blue has grown on the technical expertise and material development capability rooted in Kojima, a region long recognised as the heart of Japanese denim craftsmanship. At the same time, while “Japan denim” has cultivated a passionate global following, we believe there is still significant room for broader recognition and market expansion worldwide. Consumer values have also evolved in recent years. They are increasingly drawn to regional authenticity, craftsmanship and the cultural philosophy behind products. Against that backdrop, we felt this was the right moment for Japan Blue to move beyond being a product-focused brand and become a company that communicates Japanese craftsmanship and the cultural value of Kojima to the world. IR: The new integrated production and cultural hub planned for Kojima sounds far more ambitious than a traditional factory. What exactly will visitors experience there? MS: The new hub is envisioned not simply as a factory, but as an integrated ‘monozukuri’ destination where visitors can experience the culture and craftsmanship of Japanese denim first-hand. Within a space that combines planning, production and retail, visitors will be able to intuitively experience the artistry behind dyeing, weaving and sewing, as well as the broader history and industrial culture that have developed in Kojima over generations. Another important theme is making artisans’ creativity more visible while also creating a place that contributes to the preservation and transmission of regional techniques and culture. IR: How do you envision blending production, retail, hospitality, education and storytelling within that space? MS: At Japan Blue, we place great importance not only on products themselves, but on creating experiential value. At the new hub, we plan to offer experiences such as open-production environments and indigo dyeing workshops that allow visitors to engage directly with the craftsmanship and the stories behind denim-making. We also see the spatial design itself as an expression of the brand philosophy. At the same time, we hope the space will contribute to the long-term preservation of regional culture and industry while passing on Kojima’s cultural value to future generations. IR: Revenue has grown 2.5 times since 2021. What do you think is driving this renewed global appetite for Japanese denim and heritage craftsmanship? MS: We believe the growing global interest in regional identity, craftsmanship and products with lasting value is a major factor behind this momentum. At Japan Blue, we have consistently pursued high-level craftsmanship across dyeing, weaving, sewing and finishing, supported by Kojima’s specialised production network. In addition, through our recent rebranding, we have strengthened our positioning as a brand offering the experience of denim that evolves alongside the wearer’s life. Momotaro Jeans, in particular, has been highly regarded for the uniqueness represented by Tokuno Blue, as well as for its durability, long-term wearability and after-sales support. IR: Your recent stores in Osaka and Fukuoka place heavy emphasis on architecture, atmosphere and sensory experience. How important is physical retail in communicating the brand’s philosophy? MS: Physical retail is extremely important to us. We see our stores not merely as points of sale, but as spaces that embody the philosophy and craftsmanship behind the brand. Particularly in stores such as Momotaro Jeans Kyoto and Fukuoka, we collaborated with the architectural unit AS – Jun Aoki and Masatoshi Shinagawa – to express Kojima craftsmanship and Japanese sensibilities through architecture and spatial experience. Concepts such as the ageing of denim and the Japanese aesthetic of wabi-sabi are reflected throughout the design and the customer experience. We believe that physically experiencing the space, touching the products and engaging in conversation with staff creates a depth of understanding of and connection to the brand that cannot be replicated digitally. IR: How do inbound tourists influence your domestic retail strategy in Japan? MS: Inbound demand has become an increasingly important component of our domestic retail strategy. Since last year, duty-free sales have accounted for more than half of our total sales. Thus, we are strengthening our retail presence in major gateway cities such as Osaka and Fukuoka, where we observe a high number of overseas visitors. We see Fukuoka as an important location for deepening our connection with global customers. IR: How do you view the current state of the global denim market? Is premium denim entering a new phase? MS: We continue to view denim as a strong category within the global apparel market. We believe the market is shifting away from trend-driven consumption and price competition, towards a deeper appreciation of storytelling, craftsmanship, regional identity and authenticity. Within premium denim specifically, demand is increasingly focused on products that can be worn for many years and that reflect the philosophy and intentions of the maker. In that sense, we believe premium denim is entering a new phase defined not simply by luxury positioning, but by emotional and cultural value. IR: What opportunities exist for Japanese brands today that did not exist ten years ago? MS: Today, digital platforms and social media allow Japanese regional culture and craftsmanship to reach global audiences far more directly than ever before. At the same time, the growth of inbound tourism has created many more opportunities for international customers to visit Japan and experience brands and production regions first-hand. Japanese brands are now able to communicate the value of ‘Made in Japan’, cultural philosophies, stories and craftsmanship behind their products in a much more powerful and global way. Further reading: Momotaro Jeans aims to capture international customers through rebrand strategy.