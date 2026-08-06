BusinessStrategy

How Momotaro Jeans’ owner turned inbound tourists into half its business

Momotaro Jeans Tokuno Blue
Momotaro Jeans has been highly regarded for the uniqueness represented by Tokuno Blue. (Source: Momotaro Jeans)
By Tong Van
Founded in Kojima in 1992 as Collect Co, a textile planning and sales business, Japan Blue Co now runs three brands – Momotaro Jeans, Japan Blue Jeans, and the textile label Collect Denim Heads.  In April, the company set out a next-phase growth vision to become “global denim maison from Japan”. The centrepiece is an integrated “monozukuri” (a Japanese term that translates to ‘making things’) hub in Kojima, due in 2027, folding planning, development, production and public acce

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

A beautician puts on make-up for a model in front of an advertisement at a beauty and hairdressing expo in Taiyuan in China's Shanxi province
Social commerce IR Pro

How brands are tapping into nostalgia for China’s ‘boom era’ on social media

Reuters
Endeavour Groups Jane Hrdlicka and Mervis
Leadership IR Pro

Can Endeavour’s board steady the ship ahead of a new CEO era?

Tahlia Whitfield
Strategy IR Pro

Coupang turns a profit, but can Taiwan fuel the next stage of growth?

Tong Van
a woman checking her smartphone on a city street
Luxury IR Pro

Reinventing exclusivity in the age of social media: What to learn from China

Nick Gray
Two Gen Z shoppers browsing books at an indoor shopping center.
Customer IR Pro

New insights into Gen Z and how brands can tap into their search for connection

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Image of Princess Polly storefront.
Financial

AKA Brands sees net sales growth with ANZ sales remaining stable

Darshana Gupta
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay