ARA, NRA set their wedding date as ARC gets FWC approval

Members of the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) and the National Retail Association (NRA) have received approval to merge.

The Fair Work Commission (FWC) has approved the amalgamation, the final step in establishing the Australian Retail Council (ARC), which will officially launch on February 1. Chris Rodwell has been appointed CEO designate of the ARC.

“This is a historic moment for Australian retail,” said Rodwell. “Through the Australian Retail Council, we will combine the collective strength, experience and advocacy of two respected industry bodies into a unified voice – one that represents every retailer, from family-owned independents to iconic brands.”

Retail is Australia’s largest private-sector employer, particularly in regional and remote areas, and requires coordinated engagement between industry and government.

“Our vision is clear – we want every Australian to respect and celebrate the sustaining contribution of retail to communities across our nation. And we want governments across the nation to back the retailers that back Australia,” said Rodwell.

He highlighted several challenges facing the sector, including compliance pressures and competition from low-cost international platforms.

“We look forward to working closely with government and community partners to build the conditions for a thriving retail sector. But we must also confront the growing challenge posed by ultra-cheap overseas platforms that aren’t playing by the same rules and are rapidly becoming one of the sector’s biggest threats,” he said.

“We need to hold them to account, while also reducing the huge compliance burden faced by local retailers, especially smaller, independent businesses.”

The formation of the ARC follows a decisive member vote, with 93 per cent in favour of the merger. Rodwell said the ARC will champion policy reform, innovation and sustainability, reflecting a shared intention to strengthen long-term industry development.

“The member vote sent a clear message: retailers want a unified, future-focused organisation that can deliver outcomes on issues that matter – supporting our workforce, easing cost and compliance pressures, tackling retail crime, navigating AI and technology adoption, and ultimately driving economic growth,” he said.

“We are ready to lead with the strong, united representation the Australian retail industry deserves.”