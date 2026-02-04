Grill’d to open its biggest restaurant in Melbourne 

Grill’d will open its biggest restaurant in Melbourne later this week, positioned to become a “landmark destination” for both locals and visitors.

The two-level venue, located on Swanston Street in the heart of the Melbourne CBD, will open its doors to customers on Thursday (February 5).

The street level will feature speed-kiosk ordering for grab-and-go, a small outdoor perch for a quick bite, and front-row seats overlooking a bustling pedestrian strip.

Downstairs, the space offers an underground dining atmosphere with room for 170 guests. Design features include original brickwork, heritage nods and warm lighting for a cosy, ‘stay for one more’ vibe.

The underground level also houses the brand’s first-ever private dining room that fits up to 70 people, suitable for a birthday bash or a corporate event.

The full menu will be available all day at the restaurant, including the iconic Mighty Melbourne burger.

“Melbourne is our home, and my passion, so opening our biggest restaurant in such an iconic, heritage-listed building is very exciting,” said Grill’d founder Simon Crowe.

“We’ve created a space that’s welcoming and fun. This is the perfect spot to enjoy our healthy burgers in an environment only Grill’d can create.”

To mark the opening, the chain will give the first 754 customers a free burger, a nod to Grill’d’s very first restaurant at 754 Glenferrie Road, Hawthorn.

