SectorsOpenings & closings

Grill’d to open its biggest restaurant in Melbourne 

The two-level venue is located on Swanston Street.
The two-level venue is located on Swanston Street. (Source: Supplied)
The two-level venue is located on Swanston Street.
The two-level venue is located on Swanston Street. (Source: Supplied)
The two-level venue is located on Swanston Street.
The two-level venue is located on Swanston Street. (Source: Supplied)
By Sean Cao

Grill’d will open its biggest restaurant in Melbourne later this week, positioned to become a “landmark destination” for both locals and visitors.

The two-level venue, located on Swanston Street in the heart of the Melbourne CBD, will open its doors to customers on Thursday (February 5).

The street level will feature speed-kiosk ordering for grab-and-go, a small outdoor perch for a quick bite, and front-row seats overlooking a bustling pedestrian strip. 

Downstairs, the space offers an underground dining atmosphere with room for 170 guests. Design features include original brickwork, heritage nods and warm lighting for a cosy, ‘stay for one more’ vibe.

The underground level also houses the brand’s first-ever private dining room that fits up to 70 people, suitable for a birthday bash or a corporate event.

The full menu will be available all day at the restaurant, including the iconic Mighty Melbourne burger.

“Melbourne is our home, and my passion, so opening our biggest restaurant in such an iconic, heritage-listed building is very exciting,” said Grill’d founder Simon Crowe.

“We’ve created a space that’s welcoming and fun. This is the perfect spot to enjoy our healthy burgers in an environment only Grill’d can create.”

To mark the opening, the chain will give the first 754 customers a free burger, a nod to Grill’d’s very first restaurant at 754 Glenferrie Road, Hawthorn.

Further reading: Grill’d launches burger patties range at Coles

Recommended By IR

Thirteen Lune co-founder and CEO Nyakio Greieco standing in Thirteen Lune’s Los Angeles flagship store.
Strategy IR Pro

Thirteen Lune CEO Nyakio Grieco talks SNR Capital acquisition and what’s next

Nicole Kirichanskaya
scenic shot of wind turbines blue sky clouds and grass with cows of amazon's hawkesdale wind farm 2025
Sustainability IR Pro

Amazon’s Michael Cooley on how a wind farm is meeting the needs of the consumer

Tamera Francis
Kallo Town Centre
Shopping centres & malls

Oreana sells Kallo Town Centre for $64.5 million

Celene Ignacio
Estee Lauder lipsticks
Workforce

Estee Lauder may slash up to 7000 jobs to return to profitability

Celene Ignacio
Chines Gen Z consumers in the foreground with the Shanghai skyline in the background
Strategy IR Pro

Decoding Chinese consumer spending behaviour in 2025 

Tong Van
Woolworths supermarket sign in Byron Bay
Workforce IR Pro

Why Woolies’ new structure makes sense from a digital commerce perspective

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.