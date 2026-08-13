Motto Motto Japanese Kitchen expands to Perth with three new restaurants

Motto Motto Japanese Kitchen is plotting a major expansion into WA, launching three franchise-owned locations in Perth within 10 weeks.

With an investment of over $2 million from local franchise partners, this triple launch is expected to create more than 80 local jobs and establish WA as Motto Motto’s third major market, marking its fastest entry into a new state.

The fast-casual chain will open its doors at Currambine Central in mid-September, followed by the redeveloped Galleria shopping centre on November 19, and Midland Gate in late November.

Operated by multi-site franchisee MS Group WA, the Galleria location is viewed by the brand as a highly competitive player in the premium casual dining market.

Following its current expansion slate, the group expects to hit 30 locations by December, with network revenue forecast to surpass $60 million next year, representing a “tenfold growth trajectory”.

Motto Motto COO, Matt Fickling, says the triple-restaurant rollout demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to the Western market rather than a tentative trial.

According to Fickling, the speed and scale of the WA entry reflect the deep alignment and confidence shared between landlords, management, and the brand’s multi-site franchise partners.

“Our comparable restaurants are serving more customers, while average transaction value has also grown as guests explore more of the menu. That combination of new restaurant growth and stronger established-store performance gives us confidence to continue investing in the network,” said Fickling.

The company’s rapid footprint growth is backed by strong performance across its existing portfolio, with recent quarterly same-store sales climbing by more than 12 per cent.

MS Group WA MD, Soon Khoo, says the decision was driven by the brand’s competitive performance compared with equivalent Japanese casual dining concepts, as well as the operational strength of its executive leadership. He believes the expansion offers significant long-term potential in the market.

Beyond Perth openings, Motto Motto intends to establish 10 WA sites within four years. Its broader development pipeline includes this year’s openings in WS, NSW and QSL alongside a target of 10 new venues next year and an ongoing assessment to enter the Adelaide market next.

“Motto Motto has carved out a compelling position in the fast-casual restaurant market,” said Khoo.

As of last year, the chain also added three new restaurants in Sydney and Brisbane, with Kitchen Daddy as the group’s manufacturing brand, delivering proprietary products for exclusive use by Motto Motto’s franchisees.