BusinessSports & adventure

Why On had a good quarter, yet its shares had a terrible day

On shoes
The market’s answer, for now, is a share price at a two-year low. (Source: On/Facebook)
By Tong Van
The Swiss running brand On posted the fattest profit margin in the sportswear industry, raised its profit forecast for the year, and then watched its stock fall as much as 22 per cent to a two-year low. Sales in the three months to June 30 rose 13.5 per cent to CHF 850.3 million. The company reported a profit of CHF 105.0 million, compared with a loss of CHF 40.9 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA, a rough gauge of operating profit, rose 23.5 per cent to CHF 168.1 million. Gr

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