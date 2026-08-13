BusinessStore design

Why the permanent store is losing ground to the pop-up

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
For decades, a permanent store was the ultimate expression of retail ambition, but rising rents, staffing costs and fit-out expenses are changing that equation. Increasingly, brands are treating physical retail less as a place to sell products and more as a marketing channel. The store is not disappearing, but its role is being redefined. Today, pop-ups, short-term leases and event spaces are becoming the lower-risk option – used to test markets, launch products, build community and generate a

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