Why the permanent store is losing ground to the pop-up

e attention without years of fixed costs. Flexibility has its advantages For Melbourne content studio and creative space Sunset Disco, the shift is visible in how brands are using the venue. Once largely a location for campaign shoots, the studio now hosts podcast panels, fashion shows, product launches, gifting suites and community events. Its client roster – including Sundae, LTK, Étoile, Maybelline New York and Sage – reflects the breadth of brands using short-term creative venues as extensions of their retail and marketing strategies. For each, the format creates a physical moment around a campaign without the cost of a long-term lease, fit-out and permanent operating model. “Traditional retail requires long term commitment, whereas short term spaces allow brands to offer similar physical experiences with more flexibility and less risk,” Sunset Disco founder Sky Lani Kennedy told Inside Retail. “Physical connection and community have become an important extension of so many brands.” For brands, the appeal is not only financial. A ready-to-use short-term space allows them to focus resources on the customer experience rather than the operational burden of starting from scratch. “Short term spaces have become more appealing because they allow brands to walk into a ready to go environment and focus on the experience itself,” Kennedy said. There is also a marketing advantage to impermanence. A store open for one night or three weeks has a built-in deadline, consumers know they need to act now or miss it. Kennedy described the “exclusivity and urgency” of a limited-time activation as especially powerful from a marketing perspective. The store as media A three-week Chobani pop-up café staged by audience-building agency Hutton House in Melbourne’s CBD demonstrated why physical retail is being evaluated on more than sales per square metre. The activation distributed more than 50,000 products and merchandise giveaways, while queues stretched beyond 200 metres each day. For a brand whose yoghurt is readily available at supermarkets, the attraction was not simply access to the product. The café made a familiar grocery item into a limited-time, highly visible brand event. “Because people knew it was only on for a short time and would sell out, it created this scarcity model that just kept driving people down,” Lib Hutton, founder of Hutton House, told Inside Retail. The three-week duration also enabled the brand to generate press coverage and content, while building an in-person experience around its community. Spacenow’s own growth reflects the recalibration of physical retail from a fixed cost to a more flexible marketing and customer-acquisition channel. The Australian short-term-space marketplace stated its listings and revenue have grown by more than 60 per cent year on year over the past 12 to 24 months, and it now facilitates more than 180 short-term bookings annually. Its clients include fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands such as Nagnata, Mode Mischief, Hourglass and Clinique. For Daniel Gunning, Spacenow’s co-founder, that demand reflects a broader rethinking of what a physical location is meant to deliver. A store now needs to “build brand awareness, create content, deepen customer relationships, generate data and give people a compelling reason to engage with the brand in person,” he told Inside Retail. “The strongest brands are treating physical retail as part of their broader marketing and customer acquisition strategy, rather than assessing it only on direct sales.” Retail’s testing laboratory Fashion label Pinky & Kamal’s transient brick-and-mortar locations in Melbourne and Sydney offered another version of the model. The pop-ups allowed the digitally dominant brand to create a tactile, real-world expression of its retail proposition in two markets, while also providing a setting to host local media, creative talent and private after-hours events. For Melbourne publicist Genevieve Phalen, who worked with the brand, this created “a physical connection with an otherwise digitally-dominant label.” The spaces allowed Pinky & Kamal to emulate what a conventional store could look and feel like, but “without the long-term commitment,” she told Inside Retail. For e-commerce-first brands, that kind of test can reveal far more than immediate sales. Temporary retail offers the opportunity to understand which products customers gravitate towards, how they respond to pricing and merchandising, and whether a location is attracting a viable local audience or generating broader brand pull. “Sales are obviously important, but they are only one part of the picture,” Gunning said. Brands can assess foot traffic, conversion, average transaction value, repeat visitation, customer-acquisition costs, email sign-ups, social engagement and the volume of content generated. They can also track whether online sales increase in nearby postcodes during and after the activation. A more flexible footprint But flexibility alone does not make a successful activation. As consumers become more selective about leaving home, a temporary store cannot simply replicate a conventional shop on a shorter lease. The strongest concepts give people a reason to attend – whether through product demonstrations, workshops, founder encounters, masterclasses, collaborations or events that turn a retail visit into a participatory experience. The future of retail, then, is unlikely to be a choice between permanent stores and pop-ups. It could look more like a portfolio with flagships providing consistency and long-term presence, alongside flexible formats that allow brands to test, launch, collaborate and respond to cultural moments at speed.