BusinessFinancial

How AI is driving Temple & Webster’s growth in homewares and beyond

Inside Temple & Webster’s FY25 milestone and AI blueprint. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Temple & Webster’s FY25 results reveal a company scaling with confidence, capturing market share as the furniture and homewares category continues its digital evolution.  With a strong balance sheet, growing brand presence and AI-driven insights guiding everything from customer experience to operations, the business is solidifying its leadership in furniture and homewares while exploring fresh opportunities in adjacent areas like home improvement. In FY25, Temple & Webster reporte

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Leadership IR Pro

How business owners can continue to shape company culture as they grow

Bill Withers
Strategy IR Pro

Raishma’s founder: “Setbacks only fuel my determination to overcome challenges”

Tong Van
Strategy

JD Sports enters NT, opening Darwin store

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Exclusive: Inside Helen Kaminski’s new Sydney flagship, First Nations collabs

Tamera Francis
Financial

Pandora reports strong Q2 growth, expands manufacturing capacity

Kaycee Enerva
Marketing IR Pro

The secret sauce behind foodie-inspired retail collaborations

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay