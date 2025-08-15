Why this retail leader is taking a new approach to posting on LinkedIn

tform today, including what they choose to share and why, and their top tips for other executives who want to level up their LinkedIn game. Here, Vince Lebon, the founder, CEO and designer of footwear brand Rollie Nation, shares his approach. Inside Retail: When did you start posting on LinkedIn regularly, and why? Vince Lebon: I started posting regularly on LinkedIn around April this year. As featured in my first post (aligning with my first vlog), my goal was to present my vision, which was raw, honest and still in the process of development. After 13 years of running a successful business, it was time to come out of the shadows and share the dream of having one in every 100 people in Australia wearing Rollie Nation, and how I am progressing each day to achieve this goal. My purpose was not to sell or self-promote; it was simply to share. Posting regularly was a testament to, and a reflection of, what I stand for in terms of creativity, individuality and making everyday life feel lighter. IR: How has posting regularly on LinkedIn impacted your professional opportunities? VL: Posting on LinkedIn regularly was never part of my plan to leverage it into a professional opportunity. I wanted people to connect with and ride along with me on this journey, as one thing I believe in is that if you’re honest in your craft, the story you’re telling is genuine. People have shown a real interest in seeing that side of me, and that’s very encouraging to see. I have a heap of people reach out with positive feedback, make introductions to others in their network and see many opportunities come my way as I stay top of mind for people. IR: Describe your “approach” to LinkedIn. Do you post when inspiration strikes, or do you take a more systematic approach to scheduling posts and brainstorming topics? VL: Right now, I’m treating my platforms like a personal journal with an underlying structure. Each post starts with an honest reflection on what I’m learning, building, observing, or feeling in that moment. But behind the spontaneity is a framework. I use my life triangle — personal, family and business — as the lens through which I create. That helps me stay aligned with what matters most to me (and what’s resonating) and avoid posting just for the algorithm. There’s a rhythm to my content, even if it doesn’t always look like it. I permit myself to flow creatively, but I also block out time to review past posts, revisit ideas, and explore new angles. The process is iterative, not rigid, like building an ever-evolving product in public, except the product is me. So, while inspiration is always welcome, discipline is what makes it sustainable. IR: What tips or advice would you give to other retail execs who want to level up their LinkedIn game? VL: I’ve come to realise that LinkedIn is one of the most inviting platforms when it comes to sharing your journey. People aren’t just there to celebrate the wins; they’re genuinely curious about how you think, how you got there, what you’re building, and most importantly, why. There’s a unique openness on LinkedIn that allows you to be more honest, more nuanced. That surprised me at first. I thought it was just a digital professional network or a place to repost headlines. However, when I started sharing the behind-the-scenes aspects of building a product, balancing business with family life, or even my creative struggles, it resonated. Deeply. For retail executives looking to show up more intentionally, here’s what I’d say: Share the story, not just the stats: It’s easy to post wins, but what people connect with is the journey behind those outcomes: the insights, the team moments, the pivots. Use your unique lens: Retail is a multifaceted industry that encompasses supply chain management, brand identity, culture, product development, and customer service. Pick a lens that feels true to your experience and let people into how you see the world. Don’t overthink “professional”: LinkedIn is evolving. Thoughtfulness beats polish. Clarity beats jargon. The most memorable posts often come from a place of vulnerability or curiosity. Make it personal, not private: You don’t need to share everything, but showing why you care about what you do builds trust and connection. Ultimately, LinkedIn is where I’m building in public, not just my business, but my mindset and connection. And the conversations that follow? That’s where the real value is. Further reading: VIDEO: ‘The odds are stacked against you’: Rollie founder Vince Lebon.