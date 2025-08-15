New stores redefining retail shopping in Asia: Alchemist, Nike Style and more

s clean lines, polished concrete, and a muted palette, echoing the district’s modern sophistication. In contrast, the Asakusa location draws from its heritage-rich surroundings, incorporating warm wood accents and handcrafted details to create a quieter, more intimate experience. Despite their differences, both spaces remain rooted in the brand’s pared-back aesthetic and intentional design language. The focus extends beyond architecture. Every element, from spatial flow to lighting, has been considered to enhance the act of drinking coffee. “Our mission has always been to create a moment of connection over coffee,” Alchemist founder Will Leow said. “Expanding into Tokyo felt like a natural step forward for us, and we’re humbled by the warm reception from the local community.” Leow, as a barista and entrepreneur, founded Alchemist in 2016. The business started as a modest 4sqm coffee stand in Singapore’s central business district. Since then, it has grown into a respected name with 11 stores across Singapore, all united by a core philosophy: Make high-quality coffee accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Alchemist aims to open 10 stores across Japan by 2028. B&B – Phnom Penh, Cambodia B&B Italia Group has opened a new monobrand showroom in the heart of Phnom Penh. Located inside T-One Gallery, the city’s leading design destination, the 460sqm space marks a milestone for the Italian brand as it continues to expand its global footprint. Surrounded by luxury shopping malls, five-star hotels, diplomatic centres, and upscale residences, the store follows B&B Italia’s international retail identity, offering a refined setting where architecture, craftsmanship and modern living converge. The interior is designed to feel like a curated home, with each room-like setting expressing B&B Italia’s signature values: innovation, timeless elegance and material integrity. On display are recent designs such as the sculptural Tobi-Ishi table by Barber & Osgerby and the Allure O’ table by Monica Armani, alongside a selection of pieces, including the Camaleonda modular sofa and Le Bambole seating collection by Mario Bellini, the playful Up chair by Gaetano Pesce and the enduring Charles sofa by Antonio Citterio. “This opening in Phnom Penh is an exciting opportunity to present our collections in a city that increasingly appreciates design and Made in Italy excellence,” B&B Italia Group CEO Demetrio Apolloni said. “Through our products, heritage and passion, we hope to inspire and engage the community of architects, interior designers and design enthusiasts in Cambodia.” The launch of B&B Italia Cambodia reinforces the group’s commitment to strategic international growth and underlines its role as a global ambassador for contemporary Italian design. Tumi – Shanghai, China International travel and lifestyle brand Tumi has opened its first flagship store in China, located in the heart of Shanghai’s luxury retail corridor on Nanjing West Road. Housed in the Shanghai Centre, the new 460sqm space marks a big step in the brand’s Asia-Pacific expansion, offering an immersive retail experience tailored to the modern global traveller. Blending minimalist luxury with purposeful design, the store features a sculptural metallic façade, curved LED elements, and a dedicated art installation space, all echoing Tumi’s ethos of beautiful design that also works beautifully. “This flagship is more than just a store; it’s a space where people can really feel the intention behind what we do,” creative director Victor Sanz said. “Every detail reflects our belief that great design isn’t just about how something looks, it’s about how it works in the real world and how it supports people on their journeys.” The flagship’s facade, inspired by Tumi’s signature 19 Degree motif, evokes the fluid motion of travel through cascading metallic contours. Inside, a neutral palette of stone, metal and marble creates a refined yet functional atmosphere. A standout feature is the debut art installation Journey created by renowned artist Xu Fei. Crafted from natural bamboo, the piece reflects the ancient Chinese philosophy of “round heaven and square earth”, embodying balance, flow and grounded elegance. The store also includes an interactive materials wall, where customers can explore Tumi’s advanced design innovations, and an open-concept VIP lounge for bespoke service and curated presentations of the brand’s premium offerings. Nike Style – Kowloon, Hong Kong Nike has launched its Nike Style concept store in Hong Kong, following openings in Seoul and Shanghai. Located on Canton Road, the space is designed to go beyond retail, blending sport, lifestyle and culture in a way that speaks to a younger, more style-conscious generation. Billed as ‘Your Sport Style Studio’, the store spans more than 280sqm and features digital styling tools, curated collections and community-focused storytelling. It’s built to reflect the energy of Hong Kong’s street style while offering a more interactive and creative shopping experience. A standout feature is the hand-drawn Swoosh facade created by members of the Nike Family. The design acts as a visual symbol of collective expression, highlighting the diversity and individuality of the local community. Inside is the Style Remix section, which aims to take customisation to the next level. Building on Nike By You, visitors can draw their own Swooshes, personalise items with embroidery or heat press, and accessorise with locally inspired patches and pet-friendly additions. “Nike Style Canton Road is more than just a retail space; it’s a place where sport lifestyle culture is seen, shared, and celebrated,” Nike catalyst Hung Ka-ho said. “As a football fan, I’m especially drawn to the ‘Next Gen Football’ theme. It’s not only about showcasing the style of the game, it’s about inspiring the next generation to embrace the sport with fearless creativity and passion.” The store also puts sustainability front and centre. Much of the furniture and many display pieces are made using Nike Grind, a material made from recycled shoes and factory waste. It’s part of Nike’s broader effort to merge design innovation with environmental responsibility. Nike Style Canton Road aims to be a space where people can explore personal style, experiment with new ideas and connect with a wider creative community through the lens of sport and self-expression. This story first appeared in the August 2025 issue of Inside Retail Asia magazine.