Wilson opens largest Australian store yet

Sporting goods brand Wilson has opened its largest premium store in Australia yet – at Chadstone in Melbourne.

The opening marks its fourth store in the country, following recent launches at Doncaster, Emporium Melbourne, and Burnside Village in Adelaide.

Located on Chadstone’s lower ground level, the store showcases Wilson’s full range of performance equipment, sportswear, footwear, and accessories.

Customers can also access in-house racquet advice and on-site stringing services.

In addition, a custom ceiling installation above the tennis racquet display pays tribute to Melbourne Park, taking its design cues from the curves and rhythm of the venue’s stadium seating.

“At Wilson, we see retail as more than simply a place to shop,” said Alex Morgan, head of retail at Wilson.

“From expert racquet advice and on-site stringing services to premium apparel and footwear, we are proud to have created an experience that brings the very best of Wilson to life.”