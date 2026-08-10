‘The future of Harrolds’ revealed in new Sydney flagship

Luxury retailer Harrolds has opened a new flagship boutique at Westfield Sydney, and it says the new format will dictate “the future of Harrolds”.

The Melbourne-founded company, which returned from administration last year, has described the flagship as centred on dedicated experiences for its series of brand partners. Three distinct spaces inside the store are anchored by the exclusive brand destinations.

“Our vision was never simply to build another luxury store. We wanted to create a destination that reflects the very best of international luxury retail while remaining distinctly Harrolds,” said Arasch Enayat, of Harrolds.

“Every detail, from the Italian marble and bespoke interiors to our hospitality offering, has been designed to deliver an experience that cannot be replicated online. Luxury today is about emotion, service and relationships, and this new flagship represents the future of Harrolds.”

One of the in-store lounges has its own hospitality bar, offering coffee, Champagne, and wine.

“Bringing brands like Brioni, Thom Browne, Stefano Ricci and Lardini together under one roof, each with the space to express its own identity, is something no other retailer in Australia can offer. This is a store built on genuine collaboration with the brands themselves,” said Zia Khorram, of Harrolds.

The store will also feature dedicated footwear, fragrance, and lifestyle ranges.

“We wanted a place where our clients feel genuinely looked after, not just served. That is what will set this flagship apart, and it’s the standard we intend to bring to every Harrolds experience going forward,” added Gino Pagano, of Harrolds.