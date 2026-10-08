BusinessStrategy

‘This is my child’: Why Ko chose Ho Chi Minh for Capital Grille’s Asia debut

Capital Grille is an American fine-dining steakhouse owned by Darden Restaurants.
Capital Grille is an American fine-dining steakhouse owned by Darden Restaurants. (Source: Supplied)
The first Capital Grille in Asia.
The first Capital Grille in Asia. (Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
Guests at The Capital Grille in Ho Chi Minh City don’t walk in from the street; they take a private lift to the 50th floor of Bitexco Financial Tower, where the restaurant opened last month. Diners eat with the city laid out below them. It is the first Capital Grille in Asia, an American fine-dining steakhouse owned by Darden Restaurants. It is also the first restaurant in Vietnam for Ko Hospitality Group, the Taipei family company that operates it under franchise. Over close to two hours at a

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