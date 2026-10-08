Gazman owner names former store worker Ben Groom as CEO

Austin Group, the owner of Gazman, Cable and Perri Cutten, has named former Hobart store worker and tech exec Ben Groom as its new CEO.

Groom joins the group from his role of chief technology officer at Miller Knoll. He succeeds co-owner Will Austin as CEO, who will now transition to group chairman.

Austin Group says that Groom’s appointment signals its intent to apply his experience in technology and AI “at a time of rapid change in retail”, citing plans to grow across Australia and internationally.

Garry Austin launched Gazman in 1974, which then merged with Georgie Austin’s Cable Melbourne, founded in 2007. The group now boasts 140 brick-and-mortar stores and around 700 employees.

“We have three strong brands, a national retail network and an incredibly committed team, but Georgie and I believe there is a much bigger opportunity ahead for Austin Group,” former CEO Austin said.

“Our ambition is to continue growing our brands in Australia, explore opportunities internationally and embrace technology, data and AI to improve how we operate and serve our customers.”

“Retail is changing faster than at any point in my career. Technology and AI are reshaping how customers shop and how retailers operate, and getting this right will be key to Austin Group continuing to grow market share in the next phase.”

He added that he expects “an increasing trend of technology leaders being appointed as retail CEOs”.

“It is very special to come back as CEO of the business I first worked for as a university student in Hobart,” Groom said.

“Retail is being reshaped by technology and AI. I’ve spent my career at the intersection of retail and technology, and I can’t think of a better time, or a better business, to bring those two worlds together.”