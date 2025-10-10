BusinessStrategy

Kookai to return to UK high street after over a decade 

a model in outfit from Kookai
Kookai is bringing its physical presence back to the UK market after more than a decade. (Source: Kookai/Facebook)
By Sean Cao

Womenswear label Kookai is bringing its physical presence back to the UK market after more than a decade, with a new store planned for London.

The company has been working with property agents Forty Group and is in discussions with landlords regarding a store opening in Central London, Retail Week reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. The brand expects the location to start trading next spring.

The source added that the company is planning a “careful and structured rollout”, with a few stores in “very selective locations”.

Kookai was established in France in 1983, but is currently owned by Australian company Magi Enterprises, which acquired the brand in 2017.

The label first launched in the UK in 1990 with two stores and continued to expand through the early 2000s.

The company was placed in administration amid financial difficulties in 2006 and had to wind down its UK business as part of a restructuring in 2013.

Kookai now operates more than 40 stores across Australia and New Zealand, as well as 160-plus boutiques across Europe. It also operates a UK e-commerce site.

