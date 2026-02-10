BusinessRegulatory

RM Williams removes advert after quad bike safety complaint

RM Willliams
RM Williams has been making Australian leather boots since 1932
By Harry Booth

An advert posted to Instagram of a group riding a quad bike without protective gear has been withdrawn after a complaint was investigated by Ad Standards, Australia’s advertising regulator.

The complaint stated that quad bike accidents are the leading cause of death on Australian farms. The advert – posted by the fashion retailer RM Williams – was subsequently removed.

In response to the complaint, RM Williams claimed that the “post is a lifestyle brand piece, depicting a family enjoying Christmas holidays in a rural Australian environment,” Ad Standards said. 

It added: “A reasonable member of the community would be unlikely to interpret the advertisement as encouraging unsafe conduct.”

The panel investigating the complaint conceded that the advert was unlikely to be dangerous in its intent.

“The panel acknowledges that the intention of the ad may not have been to influence community behaviour,” the decision on the investigation stated.

“In the context of vehicle safety, and with the knowledge that quad bikes are notoriously easy to roll over, leading to accidents, injuries or fatalities, the panel considered that these scenes were in direct conflict with community standards on health and safety.”

RM Williams said it remains committed to responsible advertising practices and has removed the advert in question from all channels.

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Strategy IR Pro

Yum China’s winning formula: Lower-tier cities as key markets

Tong Van
InFizz carbonator
Financial

Breville’s first-half net profit soars as sales grow 10 per cent

Celene Ignacio
Old Hardware
Sustainability

Officeworks to host recycling pop-up day to collect used electronics

Celene Ignacio
back of man’s head and woman in red sunglasses eating grill'd burgers and chippies lifestyle shot 2024
Strategy IR Pro

Why Grill’d’s TikTok has gone private for Gen Z and Gen Alpha customers

Tamera Francis
An image of a consumer shopping for fashion on a smartphone
Strategy

Australian retail in 2025: Key trends, challenges and opportunities

John Williams
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.