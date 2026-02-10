RM Williams removes advert after quad bike safety complaint

An advert posted to Instagram of a group riding a quad bike without protective gear has been withdrawn after a complaint was investigated by Ad Standards, Australia’s advertising regulator.

The complaint stated that quad bike accidents are the leading cause of death on Australian farms. The advert – posted by the fashion retailer RM Williams – was subsequently removed.

In response to the complaint, RM Williams claimed that the “post is a lifestyle brand piece, depicting a family enjoying Christmas holidays in a rural Australian environment,” Ad Standards said.

It added: “A reasonable member of the community would be unlikely to interpret the advertisement as encouraging unsafe conduct.”

The panel investigating the complaint conceded that the advert was unlikely to be dangerous in its intent.

“The panel acknowledges that the intention of the ad may not have been to influence community behaviour,” the decision on the investigation stated.

“In the context of vehicle safety, and with the knowledge that quad bikes are notoriously easy to roll over, leading to accidents, injuries or fatalities, the panel considered that these scenes were in direct conflict with community standards on health and safety.”

RM Williams said it remains committed to responsible advertising practices and has removed the advert in question from all channels.