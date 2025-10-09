New owner puts Grays Auctions into administration in ‘strategic’ move

Slattery Auctions has placed Grays in voluntary administration after acquiring the online auction house earlier this week, a move it described as a “long-term, strategic approach”.

The new owner said the administration process is to manage some legacy issues, adding that it will not affect day-to-day operations, staff or the client experience.

As part of the process, advisory and restructuring firm McGrathNicol has been appointed as administrators.

The move comes after Slattery Auctions completed the acquisition of Grays from Quadrant earlier this week.

The independent, family-run business said it has become the country’s largest auction house by user base, and one of the top three by revenue, following the deal.

The Australian Financial Review previously reported that Quadrant had made several attempts to sell Grays, which was sitting on a $10 million debt. The sale took place six years after it acquired the controlling stake in the company.

Founded in 1922, Grays is Australia’s premier online auction and e-commerce platform, specialising in industrial, automotive, and commercial products. Meanwhile, Slattery Auctions was established in 2000 and is now owned and managed by brothers, Paddy, Tim and James Slattery.

Slattery has around 150 employees and 10 locations across Australia. With the acquisition of Grays, it will now expand to more than 450 employees with an additional 12 locations.

Following the acquisition, Slattery and Grays will operate as one business with two brands, whose offerings complement each other.

Tim Slattery, co-MD of Slattery Auctions, said that Grays’ administration process will support the success of the newly combined business.

“Together, we now have full coverage across assets, greater coverage across vendor groups, and all markets covered across buyers. We look forward to bringing Slattery’s strategic approach and expertise to Grays, and to roll out innovative technology and strong propositions across both businesses,” he added.