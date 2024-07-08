BusinessMarketing

Three-dimensional storytelling: Building a brand beyond the product

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
When it comes to achieving and sustaining success in the retail industry, how you present your product is just as important, if not more so, than the product itself.  This is especially true for products used daily, like those in a consumer’s beauty or kitchen cabinet.  At a recent Future50 event hosted by BeautyMatter, Ulta Beauty’s chief merchandising officer Monica Arnaudo, Fable & Man’s co-founder and CEO Akash Mehta and Vacation’s founding partner and executive cha

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay