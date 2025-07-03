BusinessSupply chain

Japan Eyewear Holdings is reviving a craft and building a global luxury brand

an image of kaneko ceo toru akita in a store
“Part of our plan was to save the artisan and workmanship of making frames.” Supplied
By Robert Stockdill
At Japan Eyewear Holdings, senior executives were starting to get used to the calls. One by one, the family-run frame makers they relied on were closing shop. The conversation would start with something along this line: “We are sorry to advise you that our founder has passed away. We will be closing the company down now as we don’t have anyone to carry on the business. We are sorry, but we can no longer supply you.” Facing a shrinking pool of suppliers, Shinya Kaneko, the then-CEO of J

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Workforce IR Pro

Why it’s up to leaders to re-engage their teams

Ishan Galapathy
Strategy

Perfect Stranger opens first Victorian store, in Melbourne Central

Celene Ignacio
Marketing

Desigual set to make Australian return – updated

Celene Ignacio
Executive interviews IR Pro

“You’re only as good as the people around you”: Papier’s Taymoor Atighetchi

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Strategy IR Pro

Will Shein, Temu cut through Korea’s overcrowded fashion e-commerce market?

Tong Van
Store design IR Pro

Spotlight on US store design: New spaces from Cult Gaia, Pop Mart and more

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay