Haigh’s CEO to retire after 30 years, first non-family successor named 

Long-serving CEO of Haigh’s Chocolates, Alister Haigh, will retire this August after more than 30 years at the helm of one of Australia’s oldest family-owned chocolate companies.

Peter Millard, the current chief operating officer, has been appointed to the role, marking the first non-family member to hold the position in the company’s 110-year history.

Alister Haigh began working in the family business in 1973 and assumed the role of CEO in 1995. He will remain on the board alongside fourth-generation family members Simon Haigh and Sara Fitzgerald, and will serve as an ambassador for the brand, promoting its legacy and history.

Millard has spent 19 years with the company, beginning as a supply chain manager in 2006 and serving as COO for the past four years.

“Millard has been integral to our success here at Haigh’s, responsible for the business’s day-to-day operations while proudly spearheading the development of our Salisbury South facility alongside a high-performing team,” said Haigh.

“His work ethos is a testament to the Haigh’s values of contribution, determination and trust. I feel confident knowing that the business will continue to thrive and grow under his exceptional leadership.”

According to the brand, the leadership transition comes at a pivotal time as the company is nearing completion of a $130 million manufacturing facility in Salisbury South and plans to open its seventh Sydney store this September, in the Broadway shopping centre.