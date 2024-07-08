Underworks donates 30,000 clothing items to I Give A Sock campaign

Family-owned retailer Underworks will be donating 30,000 essential clothing items to vulnerable Australians in 2024 as part of its I Give A Sock 2024 program.

Underworks will be donating socks, underwear, and thermal underlayers to the homeless and others in need to help them keep warm amid dropping temperatures this season.

Underworks CEO Sam Todaro said the importance of warm clothing should not be overlooked, especially over the colder months.

“Cold temperatures can be life-threatening and those sleeping rough are particularly at risk of developing significant health issues,” he said.“Warm clothes help to provide insulation and retain body heat, but they also help protect against harsh weather conditions.

Recent figures suggest that more than 7000 people are sleeping rough in Australia and remain at risk of illness and hypothermia. Related statistics also show that 13.4 per cent of Australians( which is equivalent to 3.3 million people) are living below the poverty line while data from Thread Together noted that one in eight adults and 1 in 6 children do not have access to adequate essential clothing.

Underworks has pointed out that socks are some of the least donated items, despite being of utmost importance as they prevent blisters, sores, as well as foot infections and diseases.

“Socks are our most requested item! Socks and underwear are as essential as having access to food and water – imagine being in the freezing cold without socks! Socks also prevent common diseases that are associated with homelessness, such as foot infections,” Gali Blacher, co-founder at The Good Box (pictured, right, alongside her co-founder Madelyn Jones), shared.

“The demand is extremely high at the moment and this is due to winter, domestic violence and cost of living,” Blacher added. “We are always in need of socks, underwear, thermals and winter items.”

For the I Give A Sock 2024 campaign, Underworks is partnering with charities Foodbank Victoria, Thread Together, The Salvation Army and The Good Box to distribute essential clothing items.

“People experiencing homelessness face numerous challenges, and while keeping their feet warm and dry may not seem as urgent as some of the other pressing issues they have to deal with, it is a vital part of maintaining their overall health and wellbeing,” Major Warren Elliott of The Salvation Army, said.

This story was originally published on Inside Small Business.