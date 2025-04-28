BusinessMarketing

Guess launches double-decker bus activation in Sydney

Guess' double-decker bus campaign
Guess’ double-decker bus campaign in Australia. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Los Angeles-based fashion brand Guess is bringing a fashion experience to Sydney with its first-ever experiential double-decker bus campaign in Australia.

From April 29 to May 3, the Guess-branded bus will be making stops at Parramatta Centenary Square, Bondi Beach, and the Overseas Passenger Terminal. 

The bus will showcase larger-than-life images of Georgina Rodriguez, the Argentinian model and TV personality, in a series of stylish Guess outfits.

Inside, the lower deck will feature trendy handbags, shoes, jewellery, home products, and Guess fragrances, while the upper deck will display ready-to-wear pieces for Instagram-friendly try-ons and photo opportunities.

Shot by photographer Nima Benati, the campaign highlights Rodriguez’s dynamic personality and reflects the brand’s vision of winter luxury, timeless femininity, and sophistication.

This activation also offers an exclusive preview of Guess’s Winter collection before it hits stores.

