BusinessShopping centres & malls

Scentre Group buys $683m stake in Westfield Chermside

Image of Westfield logo.
Scentre Group’s stake in the shopping centre will now rise to 50 per cent (Source: Bigstock)
By Harry Booth

A new fund, managed by Dexus, will purchase a 25 per cent interest in Scentre Group’s Westfield Chermside, in Brisbane, for $683 million.

Once settled this month, Dexus’ stake in the shopping centre will increase to 50 per cent. Westfield will remain a 50 per cent partner in the asset and continue to act as property, leasing and development manager.

Westfield will invest an additional $50 million into the Dexus fund as a foundation investor for a “temporary period”.

“Following these transactions, approximately $1.3 billion of new capital will have been introduced into the group,” Scentre Group CEO Elliott Rusanow said.

“This is consistent with our long-term capital management strategy and provides the group with further capital to pursue our strategic objectives and deliver sustainable growth for our securityholders.” 

Westfield Chermside, located in Brisbane’s northern suburbs, has more than 176,500sqm of floor space. The four-storey shopping centre hosts 486 businesses and 7000 parking spaces.

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Siblings sitting in front of a Christmas tree wearing Santa hats
Marketing IR Pro

Turning holiday insights into year-round success

Richard Taylor
A photo of RL2 concept store’s facade at Wheelock Place, Singapore, 2024.
Strategy IR Pro

Outdoor Venture’s director of brand & marketing on its RL2 debut in Singapore

Tong Van
Mid shot of male Australian designer Steven Khalil in navy shirt and pants against neutral background in styled living room.
Strategy IR Pro

How couturier Steven Khalil navigated being a designer and building a brand

Tamera Francis
Luxury

Chanel names Matthieu Blazy as its new creative director

Reuters
Women's perfume spraying from bottle. Closeup view. Isolated on black background.
Luxury

Swarovski enters fragrance market through licensing deal with Coty

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.