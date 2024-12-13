BusinessStrategy

How couturier Steven Khalil navigated being a designer and building a brand

Mid shot of male Australian designer Steven Khalil in navy shirt and pants against neutral background in styled living room.
‘I knew that it would either go one way or another’: Making it as a couture designer.
By Tamera Francis
From a boy, Australian couturier Steven Khalil knew he wanted to design wedding gowns. Khalil recently entered the home interiors market in collaboration with Designer Rugs— marking the beginning of his journey to follow the trajectory of Vera Wang with Steven Khalil Interieur.  This year he celebrated 30 years in business, dressed hundreds of brides and is preparing to launch a footwear range. Australian designers are arguably among the world’s best, but ‘making it’ overseas and en

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay