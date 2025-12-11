GPT Group launches ‘Offline’ retail concept at Pacific Fair

The GPT Group has introduced a new retail concept, Offline, at Queensland’s largest shopping centre, Pacific Fair.

The initiative transforms a previously underutilised space into a temporary physical destination for online brands.

Offline offers limited-time tenancy to popular internet brands, allowing them to sell their products in a brick-and-mortar environment. The first brand to launch in the space is JGR & STN, a Gold Coast-based homewares label. Other viral online brands are expected to follow next year.

The move reflects the growing intersection of social commerce and traditional retail. GPT Group says the initiative responds to the continuing importance of in-person shopping while acknowledging the influence of online trends on consumer behaviour.

“Australia is home to some of the internet’s most viral brands, and we want to be able to offer them a platform to get their products in the hands of more consumers,” said Melissa Prpic, head of digital and marketing, retail at The GPT Group.

“As one of the largest shopping centres in Australia, Pacific Fair is the perfect location to launch the first Offline store, combining its community-first approach with its world-class retail offering, now bringing viral brands to shoppers with this innovative concept.”