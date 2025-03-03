CareersFashion & accessories

New Country Road brand chief recruited, group CEO still being sought

country road exterior
Sergio Rossi CEO Helen Wright will soon join Country Road to lead its brand starting in late March. (Source: Bigstock)
By Celene Ignacio

Sergio Rossi CEO Helen Wright will soon join Country Road to lead its brand starting in late March, following controversies involving the fashion retailer’s leadership.

Country Road Group, the parent company of its namesake brand, tapped Spencer Stuart to help in the search for a new brand chief which led to Wright’s appointment, the Australian Financial Review reported.

The recruitment firm has yet to come up with a new CEO for Country Road, with Raju Vuppalapati expected to depart the company, according to the report.

Last August, Country Road Group reportedly appointed former Levi Strauss executive Nicolas Versloot to lead its namesake brand temporarily.

Versloot’s appointment follows Elle Roseby’s departure the prior month.

Former Gap executive Fred Lemoine was also appointed as the new chief sourcing and supply chain officer at Country Road.

The new appointments came after the company found itself in hot water due to alleged sexual harassment and staff bullying committed by its two former leaders. 

The company was also caught up in another controversy, alleging its senior managers negotiated rebates with suppliers despite prices having already been agreed.

In July, The Australian reported that Country Road was set to restructure the business which is expected to result in massive staff layoffs.

Inside Retail reached out to Country Road Group for further clarification, but has not received a response.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

KMD Brands expects lower sales due to weak consumer sentiment

Celene Ignacio
Strategy

Swatch opens largest store in Australia

Celene Ignacio
Sustainability IR Pro

How Bo & Luca’s founder navigated warfare whilst remaining true to her purpose

Tamera Francis
Health & beauty IR Pro

How Shiseido is connecting with customers in a crowded beauty market

Anil Prabha
Online marketplaces

Bazaa launches premium online vintage, antiques marketplace 

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay