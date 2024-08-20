Country Road brand has a new chief – with a Levi’s background

Country Road Group has reportedly appointed former Levi Strauss executive Nicolas Versloot to lead the company’s namesake brand temporarily.

Versloot, who was head of Levi’s Canada from 2018 to 2023, will be the interim chief of the Country Road brand as the search for a permanent boss continues. His appointment came after Elle Roseby’s departure last month.

The Australian Financial Review broke news of the appointment. Inside Retail contacted Country Road Group for confirmation and was told no statement would be made at this time.

Former Gap executive Fred Lemoine has also been appointed as the new chief sourcing and supply chain officer at Country Road.

Owned by South Africa’s Woolworths Holdings, Country Road operates its eponymous brand along with the Mimco, Trenery, Witchery and Politix labels.

Earlier this year, the company was caught up in a controversy due to alleged sexual harassment and staff bullying committed by its two former leaders.

In response, the retailer has launched an investigation into its handling of the complaints and implemented a refreshed sexual harassment training program.