BusinessMarketing

Why consumers’ financial stress is fuelling a record-breaking Black Friday

Black Friday sales break records in Australia
(Source: Bigstock)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Holiday shopping is no longer fast approaching, it’s already here. According to the Australian Retailers Association (ARA), 53 per cent of Australians finalise their holiday shopping lists by October and 58 per cent of Australians do most of their holiday shopping by the end of November.  Part of this early kick-off is down to Australia’s adoption of Black Friday, an American retail tradition following Thanksgiving, which has now extended into Cyber Monday and Click Frenzy sales. Th

