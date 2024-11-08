Lululemon’s ANZ boss talks menswear, personalisation and a new, premium flagship

ent to the goals outlined in its ‘Global Impact Agenda’. Inside Retail spoke with Paul Tinkler, vice president of Lululemon ANZ, about the significance of this opening and how it fits into the activewear brand’s broader business strategy. Inside Retail: What was the strategic thinking behind choosing Emporium Melbourne to host Lululemon’s largest ANZ flagship? Paul Tinkler: We have been looking to expand our presence in the Melbourne CBD for some time now and had been waiting for the right opportunity. Mirroring the success of our Brookfield Place store in Sydney, we wanted to bring a broader assortment, elevated experience and bespoke touches like accessory personalisation to this diverse guest base. Emporium Melbourne presented the ideal location for us to host ANZ’s largest Lululemon store – it’s a premium destination with high foot traffic, allowing us to reach a large audience at a one-stop shopping hub. IR: As Lululemon’s ninth project this year in the region, how does the Emporium store reflect the brand’s overall growth strategy? PT: Over the past few years, our optimisation strategy has focused on deepening connections within our existing communities and elevating store environments to offer a fuller, more relevant assortment. We aim to create a seamless navigation experience for guests, providing a space that not only tells compelling brand and product stories but also supports and inspires our retail team, making it a place they’re excited to work in. Our new Emporium store reflects this approach, with an expanded range of products and a dedicated footwear destination, allowing guests to experience firsthand how Lululemon apparel performs. IR: Lululemon’s new flagship introduces several innovations, such as a personalisation station and in-store repair services. How do these services align with Lululemon’s vision of providing a premium and personalised shopping experience? PT: We are fortunate to have numerous iconic products in our product line that our guests seek out. Providing the ability to personalise these iconic styles is something that resonates strongly with both domestic and international guests and is also a brilliant gifting idea. IR: Let’s chat, shoes. How have customers responded to the launch of Lululemon footwear in Australia, and how do you expect the dedicated footwear destination in this store to further boost its visibility? PT: We are really happy with our launch into the footwear category and the guest response has been overwhelmingly positive. We now have footwear destinations in 10 stores throughout Australia and have leveraged our ‘Science of Feel’ design philosophy to find a unique position in a crowded market. The dedicated footwear destination in this store will allow guests to come in and experience the feel-first approach that our footwear has to offer. IR: More dedicated retail space for menswear is a notable feature of Lululemon’s new flagship. What growth opportunities are you seeing in the menswear category, and how has this influenced product offerings and store layouts across the ANZ region? PT: We are really encouraged by our growth in menswear over the past three years. Our opportunity is awareness, and we know that when men try our product, whether in performance or casual categories, they are hooked and become loyal guests. We have a holistic strategy to grow our men’s business and one of the key elements to reach this goal is to dedicate a significant portion of our retail sales floor to delivering a compelling assortment and inclusive environment for our male-identifying guests. IR: I love anything personalised; could you share details about the addition of the experiential retail element in-store? Is this a pilot for the concept to be rolled out to other locations and online? PT: Emporium is our first test of a permanent personalisation strategy. The response has exceeded expectations and where space allows, we will look to bring this into future projects.