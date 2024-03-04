BusinessSports & adventure

From LPGA stars to cutting-edge tech, Ecco sets its sights on the Apac market

By Anil Prabha
In the leadup to the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore last week, Ecco, the renowned Danish premium leather footwear and lifestyle brand, unveiled a cutting-edge new golf shoe and announced LPGA Tour star Alison Lee as its newest ambassador.  Lee joins Lydia Ko, another Ecco brand ambassador, and solidifies Ecco’s position as a frontrunner in the golfing industry.  Benjamin Chin Fook Chuan, Ecco’s managing director for Singapore and Malaysia, and Carl Sahetapy, head of gol

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now