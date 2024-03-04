From LPGA stars to cutting-edge tech, Ecco sets its sights on the Apac market

of golf and distributors for Asia at Ecco, recently spoke with Inside Retail about the brand’s vision, innovations, and excitement surrounding its latest endeavours in the world of golf. Cutting edge design Ecco’s new product, the Golf Lt1, promises a new sense of lightness for golfers and according to Sahetapy, this was intentional. “We are looking to design shoes that would appeal to the majority of golfers, something that is modern and at the same time has a classic sports silhouette to it. We are also looking at ways to build on our current range with new technology and developments,” he told Inside Retail. He went on to say that the brand’s partnership with the HSBC Women’s World Championship 2024 was designed to enhance the brand’s visibility and connect with golf enthusiasts in the Asia-Pacific region. “The HSBC Women’s World Championship is one of the marquee events on the LPGA Tour. It is a limited field and only the best of the best are invited. This event attracts the attention of global audiences and golf fans in the Apac region too,” he added. A commitment to innovation According to Sahetapy, Ecco is constantly looking for ways to innovate. The brand was the first to actively promote hybrid outsoles; shoes that do not use regular cleats or soft spikes but rather E-dts, or Ecco dynamic traction system. “With the Lt1, we introduced E-dts Net, which are diamond-shaped studs placed at specific angles to give the shoe the traction required on the golf course. At the upcoming championship, we hope to give golfers and fans the chance to feel and try our shoes,” he noted. The new shoe also has ‘Fluidform’ technology that ensures a seamless bond between the leather upper and the outsole. It also has a Gore-Tex membrane that keeps feet dry in moist conditions. The Apac marketplace When it comes to the Asia-Pacific region, Sahetapy said that Ecco is constantly listening to stakeholders to ensure that its products meet the diverse needs and preferences of its customers. “We speak to our customers. We talk to our retailers and golfers about the shoes they are wearing and what they love and dislike. Asia-Pacific has some of the toughest conditions with the monsoon rains, high humidity in some countries and dry hot weather in some,” he pointed out. He said that the brand needs to make sure its shoes can withstand these tough conditions as well as perform on the course and provide comfort all at the same time. “We are always trying to provide premium quality products that cater to the different consumers in the different regions. We will not compromise on quality and comfort,” he opined. The brand adjusts the level of technology in its shoes to cater to different price points, so higher-priced shoes have better technology and more premium materials. A 360-degree outlook When it comes to marketing and promotional activities, the brand employs a 360-degree marketing strategy for its key product launches and activations. According to Chin, the HSBC Women’s World Championship is a perfect example of this. “This means a larger and more engaging booth this year at the golf club, special guest moments with our international golf ambassadors, further amplified by activations with prizes to win in all our concept stores, and communicated across the various publications, digital and social media platforms,” he told Inside Retail. Apart from the marketing and promotional activities, Ecco also invests in creating a seamless omnichannel shopping experience for customers. “We strive to provide our customers with one consistent and premium shopping journey both online and offline. Our systems are fully omnichannel capable and the latest shoe collection, like the Lt1, will be available both online and in our concept stores,” he said. Chin reiterated that the inventory between the brand’s warehouses, concept stores and online are all integrated, creating what the brand calls an ‘endless aisle’. “This means our customers can visit our concept stores or browse and order online, and have the products delivered directly to their homes,” he added. Ultimately, Chin believes that Ecco will never stop innovating, and will continue to evolve to meet the changing needs of its customers. This means taking small step changes and technological strides to offer shoes that are always comfortable, high-performance and on-trend. “As Ecco has full control and ownership of the value chain, from our leather tanneries to factories, we have access to the best leathers and technology to provide world-class footwear,” he concluded.