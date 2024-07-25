Country Road Group may lay off staff in planned restructure

Country Road Group is set to restructure its fashion retail business, which is expected to result in massive staff layoffs, The Australian has reported.

The company, currently facing sexual harassment and workplace bullying allegations, has been struggling to generate sales, according to the report.

There was no reference to the actual number of roles that might be culled.

Inside Retail has reached out to Country Road Group, which declined the opportunity to comment.

The restructuring follows the departure of Elle Roseby as Country Road and Trenery MD announced earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Country Road Group has already tapped consulting firm Bendelta to help rebuild its company culture amid the complaints.

Country Road Group’s brands include Country Road, Trenery, Mimco, Witchery and Politix.