BusinessWorkforce

Country Road Group may lay off staff in planned restructure

(Source: Country Road/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Country Road Group is set to restructure its fashion retail business, which is expected to result in massive staff layoffs, The Australian has reported.

The company, currently facing sexual harassment and workplace bullying allegations, has been struggling to generate sales, according to the report.

There was no reference to the actual number of roles that might be culled.

Inside Retail has reached out to Country Road Group, which declined the opportunity to comment.

The restructuring follows the departure of Elle Roseby as Country Road and Trenery MD announced earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Country Road Group has already tapped consulting firm Bendelta to help rebuild its company culture amid the complaints.

Country Road Group’s brands include Country Road, Trenery, Mimco, Witchery and Politix.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Marketing IR Pro

How Nala aims to be the anti-Victoria’s Secret

Heather McIlvaine
Luxury

Sharp Chinese rebound powers LVMH sales growth in second quarter

Mimosa Spencer
Leasing

Super prime CBD retail rents are on the rise again

Sean Cao
Online marketplaces

Kogan sales slide but profit rebounds in second half

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Regulatory

Eight telcos get final warnings over consumer protection rule breaches

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay