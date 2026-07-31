BusinessFinancial

Michael Hill grows across the board after slashing brands

michael hill exterior
Michael Hill grew sales across Australia, Canada and New Zealand (Source: Michael Hill/Facebook)
By Harry Booth

Jewellery retailer Michael Hill International has lifted sales in all its markets in a fiscal year that saw the axing of 60 per cent of its brand portfolio.

With more than 280 stores across Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, Michael Hill confirmed in the first half of fiscal 2026 that it would be narrowing its focus on just its Bevilles and namesake brand.

The fruits of this decision have been seen in the latter half of the year, with the jewellers’ full-year figures showing $654.7 million in sales, up 2 per cent from 2025.

“Our profitable growth reflected the passion of our team members and the exceptional way they served our customers throughout the year,” said Jonathan Waecker, CEO of Michael Hill International.

Michael Hill ended the financial year with 157 stores in Australia. Canada, however, was its fastest-growing country, with sales rising by 7 per cent year-on-year. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were between $22 million and $24 million, up 57 per cent from 2025 at the top end of the range.

“While the operating environment remains dynamic, we’ve made good progress simplifying the group and sharpening our focus on Michael Hill and Bevilles,” Waecker added.

“As a result, we’re entering FY27 with a clear strategy and confidence in the opportunities ahead.”

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